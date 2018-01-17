

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis, Inc. (CRIS) announced initiation of patient dosing in a Phase 1 trial of CA-4948, an orally available small molecule inhibitor of the IRAK4 kinase, for treatment of patients with lymphoma. The Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile of CA-4948; identify any dose-limiting toxicities; and establish the recommended Phase 2 dose for the treatment of patients with lymphomas.



CA-4948 was discovered at Aurigene and is the second licensed program from the Curis-Aurigene collaboration to enter the clinic.



