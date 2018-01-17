Mindtree Reports Third Quarter 2017-18 Results

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, New Jersey, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In USD terms, Net Profit rises 13.8% q-o-q / 44.1% y-o-y;

Revenue grows 3.9% q-o-q / 11.5% y-o-y

Mindtree, a global digital transformation and technology services company, announced its consolidated results today for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 as approved by its board of directors.

"Our 'Execute Smart' approach to delivery continues to bear fruit and contributed to a robust quarter on all fronts. By delivering fast time-to-market for our solutions, we have created even further competitive advantage for our clients," said Rostow Ravanan, CEO & Managing Director, Mindtree. "These strong results also reflect our ongoing leadership in Digital, and our unique ability to be the core Digital anchor-partner for next-generation Digital transformations."

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended December 31, 2017

In USD: Revenue at $214.3 million (growth of 3.9% q-o-q / 11.5% y-o-y) Net profit at $22 million (growth of 13.8% q-o-q / 44.1% y-o-y)

In INR: Revenue at Rs 13,777 million (growth of 3.5% q-o-q / 6.4% y-o-y) Net profit at Rs 1,415 million (growth of 13.4% q-o-q / 37.2% y-o-y)



Other highlights:

Clients: 344 active clients as of December 31, 2017

People: 17,200 Mindtree Minds as of December 31, 2017 Trailing 12 months attrition is 12.6%



• Multi-year and multi-million dollar wins with leading global clients:

Providing digital transformation, quality assurance and technology operations services for a leading Industry association in the education sector

Providing managed services for a leading technology company

Anchor Digital partner for an enterprise-wide transformation initiative for a large beauty care company

Implementing ShotClasses, Mindtree's employee-training and micro-learning platform, for a leading consumer goods company

Migrating SAP ERP and BI solutions to SAP HANA for a large commercial vehicle retailer in the US

• Awards and Recognition:

Mindtree named a 'Rising Star' in Public Cloud Infrastructure Consulting and Implementation Services, Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services and Public Cloud SAP Services by Information Services Group (ISG)

Mindtree's SAP Practice wins the SAP Gold Quality Award in United Kingdom for workforce planning using SAP Business Planning & Consolidation suite

for workforce planning using SAP Business Planning & Consolidation suite Mindtree positioned as a leader in the Zinnov Zones for Product Engineering Services 2017

Mindtree named among the Large System Integrators for Agile and DevOps services by Gartner

• Announcements

The board of directors at its meeting held on January 17, 2018 have recommended an interim dividend of 20% (Rs 2 per equity share of par value Rs 10 each)

