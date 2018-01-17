

VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC



NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN, BOND MARKET TICKER: VAMA; ISIN: GB00BF5L9L67



FOR RELEASE: 17 JANUARY 2018



The Company announced its intention to list on January 15th, 2018. Unfortunately, the link to the Company's website in that announcement was incorrectly configured. The release with the correct link to the Company's website now follows.



INTENTION TO LIST SERIES A FIXED RATE SECURED CORPORATE BONDS 2023 AND COMPANY DESCRIPTION



The Directors of Value Asset Management PLC announce that the Company intends to list its Series A Fixed Rate Secured Corporate Bonds 2023 for trading on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen.



In connection with this the Company has prepared a Company Description which has been approved by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. A copy of the Company Description accompanies this release and it may also be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.vamplc.com



The Company anticipates the first day of trading in its Bonds being 18 January 2018.



THE DIRECTORS OF VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT



Value Asset Management PLC (VAM) is a company registered in England which raises finance for residential and mixed-use property development projects in Ireland and primarily within the Greater Dublin Area.



Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.vamplc.com



Company contact details:



Phone: +44 203 2873 769



Email: info@vamplc.com



Certified Adviser:



Keswick Global AG info@keswickglobal.com +43 1 740 408045



VAM INTENTION TO LIST: http://hugin.info/174204/R/2161969/831630.pdf



Company Description: http://hugin.info/174204/R/2161969/831629.pdf



