Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new competitor analysis study on the automotive components industry. A leading manufacturer of the automotive components wanted to scrutinize the competitors' market share, their current and past strategies, and the degree of services provided to their customers. The client wanted to gain a deeper understanding of the competitors, their services, and competently evaluate their current and upcoming market share within the industry space.

According to the competitor analysis professionals at Infiniti, "Competitor analysis study helps firms in identifying and profiling competitors while assessing their core strategies to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the services rendered."

The global automotive components industry is a highly diversified sector that involves engine and auto component manufacturers. Due to the higher market potential and the low-cost of manufacturing the production of automotive components is gradually moving toward Asian countries, like India and China. Also, the growing importance of electronics and functional incorporation of green components and sustainable products is expected to drive the development of this sector.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to gain a deeper understanding of the list of services, profitability, marketing objectives, and the growth potential within the automotive components sector. The client was able to gain relevant insights into the customer base, their likings to meet varying demands and achieve organizational growth.

This competitor analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase their focus on assessing the competitors

Understand the five forces model regarding the threat of potential entrants

This competitor analysis solution provided predictive insights on:

Specializing in niche components

Executing new strategies in its manufacturing process

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

