Global Aerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market is Likely to Experience Significant Growth Opportunities Over the Next Five Years (2018-2023) and Reach US$ 636 Million in 2023, as per a New Report From Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onAerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Resin Type (PPS, PEEK, PEI, and Others), by Application Type (Interior, Airframe, and Others), by Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber and Glass Fiber), by Process Type (Compression Molding, Injection Molding, AFP/ATL, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the thermoplastic composites market in the global aerospace defense industry over the trend and forecast period of 2012 to 2023. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Thermoplastic Composites Market in the Global Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Industry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global A&D thermoplastic composites market offers significant growth opportunities during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 to reach an estimated value of US$ 636 million in 2023, which offers an opportunity to the composites industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of thermoplastic composites market in the global aerospace & defense industry. The author of the report cited increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing demand for advanced composites in the structural applications of aircraft, increasing production rates of composites rich aircraft (B787 and A350XWB), increasing demand for thermoplastic composites to fabricate structural and interior parts, and superior benefits of thermoplastic composites including recyclability and reduction in parts count as the key factors that are proliferating the demand for thermoplastic composites in the aerospace & defense industry.

Based on aircraft type, commercial aircraft is projected to remain the most dominant aircraft type in the global A&D thermoplastic composites market during the forecast period. Increasing production of commercial aircraft coupled with increasing penetration of thermoplastic composites, especially in commercial aircraft, is likely to fuel the growth of the segment in the coming years.

In terms of resin type, PPS resin dominates the A&D thermoplastic composites market and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as well. PPS resins have good dimensional stability even at elevated temperatures and in harsh chemical environment. They also have the advantage of molding complex parts easily with a tight tolerance. The resins have successfully found usage in various aircraft applications, especially on airframe applications.

As per the report, carbon fiber is projected to remain the largest fiber type in the global A&D thermoplastic composites market during the forecast period. Extremely low weight, coupled with high tensile and compression strength is the key growth driver of carbon fiber in the A&D thermoplastic composites market.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to remain the largest A&D thermoplastic composites market during the forecast period. Airbus is the major consumer of thermoplastic composites. North America also holds reasonable share in the A&D thermoplastic composites market. Boeing and Gulfstream Aerospace are the key OEMs, which are creating a healthy demand for thermoplastic composite parts in the region.

The key thermoplastic composite suppliers include companies, such as Royale TenCate, Solvay S.A., and RTP Company. Some of the major thermoplastic component manufacturers in the market include AVANCO Group (Xperion Performance Polymer Composites), Daher-Socata, Dutch Thermoplastic Components B.V., GKN Aerospace (Fokker Aerostructures), and Premium AEROTEC GmbH.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the thermoplastic composites market in the global aerospace & defense industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Global A&DThermoplastic Composites Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global A&DThermoplastic Composites Market by Resin Type:

PPS (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PEEK (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PEI (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global A&DThermoplastic Composites Market by Application Type:

Interior (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airframe (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global A&DThermoplastic Composites Market by Fiber Type:

Carbon Fiber (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Glass Fiber(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global A&DThermoplastic Composites Market by Process Type:

Compression Molding (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Injection Molding (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

AFP/ATL (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global A&DThermoplastic Composites Market by Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , UK, and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , India , Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

