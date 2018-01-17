Partnership with Global Technology Investor and Accelerator Leader Highlights Commitment to Real Estate Industry Innovation



TORONTO, 2018-01-17 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and (TSX:CIGI), a global leader in commercial real estate services, today announced the launch of the Colliers Proptech Accelerator powered by Techstars.



"Disruptive changes in technology, evolving demographics, fierce global competition and increased connectivity are factors impacting all industries," said Dylan Taylor, Colliers President & COO. "And the commercial real estate industry is no exception. Colliers sees this as an opportunity and is committed to being the most enterprising company in our industry by developing innovative and value enhancing services for our clients and professionals. Partnering with Techstars allows us to harness the best and brightest in operating technology accelerators and selectively evaluate and invest in new technologies. The new Colliers Proptech Accelerator powered by Techstars enhances our unique culture of innovation while developing differentiated solutions for our clients."



"The Colliers Proptech Accelerator powered by Techstars will provide us with early insight into companies and technologies that have the potential to deliver value enhancing strategies to our clients and better arming our professionals to execute," said Jay Hennick, Colliers Chairman & CEO. "Combining Techstars' record of success with new technologies and Colliers' leading market knowledge and global platform in real estate ensures we remain at the forefront of innovation. Colliers Proptech Accelerator will enable us to source, shape and invest in new solutions and opportunities across the real estate value chain, providing a competitive advantage for our clients, employees and shareholders."



The Colliers Proptech Accelerator powered by Techstars is a first-of-its-kind program that identifies and mentors startups around the globe that are developing industry-disrupting technologies in the property and real estate industry. Startups selected will be hosted in Toronto, Canada, Colliers global headquarters, for an intensive 13-week program focused on the development and acceleration of technology driven solutions. Applications will be open for the first Colliers Proptech Accelerator class in February 2018. Startups may apply at Techstars.com/apply.



"Techstars is the worldwide platform that exists to help entrepreneurs succeed. Our cultural alignment with Colliers and ability to leverage its expertise and global platform creates a one-of-a-kind partnership in the real estate services industry," said David Brown, founder and co-CEO of Techstars. "The Proptech startups selected for this program will create deep connections with Colliers' industry experts worldwide while allowing them to accelerate their growth and business success in the future."



About Colliers International Group



Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) and (TSX:CIGI) is an industry leading global real estate services company with 15,000 skilled professionals operating in 68 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.



Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that helps clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 12 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers also has been ranked the top property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.



For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter (@Colliers) and LinkedIn.



About Techstars



Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates four divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships, and the Techstars Venture Capital Fund. www.techstars.com.



COMPANY CONTACTS: Dylan Taylor President & COO Phone: (416) 324-4390



John B. Friedrichsen Chief Financial Officer | Global Phone: (416) 960-9500



TECHSTARS CONTACT: Joanie Kindblade Phone: (303) 562-6230