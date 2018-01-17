Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market to Grow Owing to Increased Requests for Multichip and System-On-A-Chip: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Passive and interconnecting components do not require electrical power or any source of energy to work, although interlocking electronic components are those that are used to intersect numerous further components into the combined assemblage. Through modules experts are requesting for mutual connections like multichip and system-on-a-chip; thereby increasing the necessity for passive and interconnecting electronic components.

Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market is segmented, By Types into passive electronic components (Capacitors, Resistors, Transformers, and Inductors, others) and interconnecting electronic components (connectors, relays, printed circuit boards, and switches, and other interconnecting electronic components). Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market is segmented, By End Users into automotive, healthcare, defense services, telecommunication, consumer electronics, information technology, and industrial.

Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market is segmented, By geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Asia-Pacific dominates the Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market. There is technology shift toward the higher communication standards as 4G, LTE, 5G, which influence the growth and demand of the market. Increasing usage of the Android phone and internet in the developing countries like India, China is increasing the demand for the Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components in the Market.

Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market Key Players include AVX Corporation, AB Connectors Limited, American Electronic Components Inc., Philips Electronics NV, Fujitsu Component Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., API Electronics Inc., EDAC Inc., Hosiden Corp, Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. and Hirose Electric Co. Ltd,Ltd, Delphi Connection Systems, and Yageo Corporation.

This report studies Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• ABB

• 3M Electronics

• American Electronic Components Inc.

• API Technologies Corp

• AVX Corporation

• Eaton Corp.

• Datronix Holdings Ltd.

• Hamlin

• ST Microelectronics

• Gilard Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

By types, the market can be split into

• Resistors

• Capacitors

• Magnetic (inductive) devices

• Memristor

• Networks

• Transducers, sensors, detectors

• Antennas

• Assemblies, modules

• Prototyping aids

• Others

By Application, the market can be split into

• Aerospace & Defense

• Medical Electronics

• Information Technology

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecommunication

• Other Industry

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

