Kodulahe II OÜ, the 100% subsidiary of Arco Vara AS, has acquired a land plot at Paldiski mnt 74 in Tallinn. The plot is located in the close vicinity of the Group's ongoing Kodulahe development project and the size of the plot is 9803 m2. Arco Vara Group intends to continue the development of apartement buildings on the acquired land plot under Kodulahe trade mark.



Kristel Tumm CFO Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4662 kristel.tumm@arcovara.ee