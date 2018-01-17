Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Aehr Test Systems' Revenue Grew 87.9%

Stock Monitor: Park Electrochemical Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AEHR. The Company posted its financial results on January 04, 2018, for the second quarter fiscal 2018. The supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment saw revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Aehr Test Systems. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PKE

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Aehr Test Systems most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AEHR

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended November 30, 2017, Aehr Test Systems' net revenues increased 87.9% to $7.92 million from $4.22 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's net revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $7.11 million.

During H1 FY18, the Company's net revenue revenues increased 56.2% to $14.89 million from $9.53 million in H1 FY17.

As on November 30, 2017, the Company's backlog was $12.2 million.

During Q2 FY18, Aehr Test Systems' gross profit increased 114% to $3.13 million from $1.46 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 480 basis points to 39.5% of revenue from 34.7% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

During H1 FY18, Aehr Test Systems' gross profit increased 64.9% to $6.05 million from $3.67 million in the same period last year. During H1 FY18, the Company's gross margin increased 210 basis points to 40.6% of revenue from 38.5% of revenue in H1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income was $187,000 compared to operating loss of $1.28 million in Q2 FY17.

During H1 FY18, Aehr Test Systems' operating income was $359,000 compared to operating loss of $1.85 million in H1 FY17.

During Q2 FY18, Aehr Test Systems' earnings before tax (EBT) was positive $75,000 compared to negative $1.42 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Aehr Test Systems' net income was $60,000 compared to net loss of $1.45 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS was $0.00 compared to negative diluted EPS of $0.09 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Aehr Test Systems' adjusted net income was $424,000 compared to adjusted net loss of $1.24 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was positive $0.02 compared to negative $0.08 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.00.

During H1 FY18, Aehr Test Systems' net income was $70,000 compared to net loss of $2.21 million in the same period last year. During H1 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS was $0.00 compared to negative diluted EPS of $0.15 million in H1 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on November 30, 2017, Aehr Test Systems' cash and cash equivalents decreased 44.1% to $9.96 million from $17.80 million on May 31, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt was $6.11 million, on par with $6.11 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable decreased 13% to $3.49 million from $4.01 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, Aehr Test Systems' accounts payable decreased 36.3% to $1.79 million from $2.81 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's total assets increased 0.4% to $31.00 million from $30.89 million in Q4 FY17.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects revenue growth to be 50%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 16, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Aehr Test Systems' stock fell 3.06%, ending the trading session at $2.85.

Volume traded for the day: 172.39 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.55%; past twelve-month period - up 13.10%; and year-to-date - up 5.17%

After yesterday's close, Aehr Test Systems' market cap was at $59.91 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors