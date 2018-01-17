The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Swiss Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Switzerland. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together the research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

The Financial Market Supervisory Authority is responsible for governing and regulating the Swiss insurance industry.

FDI of up to 100% is permitted in the Swiss insurance industry.

Swiss Solvency Test, a risk based solvency standard, similar to Solvency II in the EU, was introduced into the Swiss insurance industry in 2008.

Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the Swiss insurance industry, except for marine, aviation and transit insurance, and reinsurance.

Motor, marine, and aviation liability insurance, health insurance, accident insurance, and fire insurance for buildings are the key classes of compulsory insurance in the Swiss insurance industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Governance, Risk and Compliance

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

