Sports Betting Market to Rise at Nearly 8.62% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com includes Global Sports Betting Market 2018-2022 a new research report. Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly. The analysts forecast global sports betting market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.

Sports betting market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing popularity of virtual sports betting. Several bookmakers are preferring virtual sports betting due to the growing fascination of online and sports video games. Virtual betting is non-biased as it picks the outcome from a computer algorithm. Also, virtual sports betting is equipped with highly advanced and innovative graphics that attract players. The high-quality videos of matches and events offers expansive opportunities for the punters in the online betting platforms market.

According to the Sports betting market report, one of the major drivers for this market is the digital revolution in sports industry. Owing to the rapid penetration of digital platform and growing Internet penetration, consumers have easy access to online sports betting platforms. Consumers can easily engage in sports betting and connect with the sportsbooks due to the growing digital revolution. Digital platforms enable the punters to place bets from any remote part of the world. Internet gambling is facing high popularity and is steadily becoming the fastest sector of the e-commerce industry. Gamblers are extensively preferring Internet gambling for their activities due to the ease offered and safety provided. Extensive usage of digital processes and growing punter demand is driving the online betting platforms market.

Key players in the global sports betting market: 888 Holdings, GVC Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair, and William Hill. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sports betting market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sports betting.

Another related report is Global E-Sports Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global e-sports market to grow at a CAGR of 32.28% during the period 2017-2021. Key players are Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Nintendo, Riot Games, Valve, and Wargaming.net. Other prominent vendors include EA Sports, Hi-Rez Studios, and Microsoft Studios.

The popularity of e-sports is increasing with the rising number of viewers. E-sports create an environment where viewers can experience playing the game. E-sports on a large scale is considered to be one of the most popular sports entertainment events in the world. On the global scenario, e-sports is a rapidly growing market and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 32.28%. In 2016, Dota 2 by Valve was the leading game in terms of revenue in the e-sports market. The Americas are the leading region and will also be the fastest-growing region for e-sports during the forecast period followed by APAC and EMEA. The US is the leading country for e-sports market. Browse complete Household E-Sports Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/994456-global-e-sports-market-2017-2021.html .

