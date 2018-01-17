Furukawa Electric LatAm and Intracom Telecom Sign Strategic Partnership to Address the International IoT and 5G Market

ATHENS, Greece, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced today the signing of a strategic partnership with Furukawa Electric LatAm S.A. (Brazil), a global corporation with diversified activities and member of the Japan-based Furukawa Electric Group.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629907/Furukawa_Intracom.jpg )



Intracom Telecom's and Furukawa's common customer centric philosophy and successful long history in their fields, as well as their shared vision to build future-proof networks, reduce TCO and design dedicated revenue-generating solutions in the areas of IoT and 5G are some of the key principles that govern this partnership.

More specifically, this strategic partnership focuses on the development of Fiber-Wireless integrated solutions with Furukawa Electric providing the GPON, WDM, and cabling solutions, and Intracom Telecom deploying its Wireless Transport & Access solutions, offering to operators a larger tool-box of solutions to homogeneously address fixed and mobile transport network with multi-gigabit transport options. Intracom Telecom's unmatched R&D capabilities will support the need for any customization or even the design of new software solutions. Both Groups aim to create profitable synergies mainly in LATAM and Iberia regions by leveraging their strong international presence.

Mr. Foad Shaikhzadeh, President & CEO of Furukawa Electric LatAm S.A., commented: "Furukawa is very pleased to announce this partnership with Intracom Telecom. Our aim is to better attend our customers, who will have the best solution in One-Stop-Shop. Applications such as IOT, Smart Cities, Industry 4.0, fronthaul and backhaul for 5G, and video streaming, increasingly demand more complex hybrid fiber-radio networks. So we can offer the sum of the virtuosity of each network, either the ultra-broadband of the optical fiber, or the fast deployment and less invasive infrastructure provided by the radio solution."

Mr. Mohamed Ahmed, President & CEO of Intracom Telecom, stated: "We are truly honoured to partner with Furukawa Electric. By joining our forces we aim to transform the global market enabling life improving services towards the realization of the digital citizen concept. We are looking forward to leveraging our four decades of accumulated experience and our international successful track record in the ICT field in order to develop technological solutions that will shape the future of smart cities. The combination of our innovative technologies and our R&D capabilities, with Furukawa's FTTx solutions and diversified business, creates a unique offering for all operators preparing for 5G network deployments and plenty of opportunities for businesses in the non-telco area."

About Furukawa Electric LatAm S.A.

Furukawa Electric LatAm S.A. is a company belonging to the Furukawa Electric Group. The history of Furukawa Group began more than 130 years ago, in Japan. Since then, the Group has transformed itself into a global corporation with diversified activities in the metals, light metals, telecommunications, automotive systems, energy sector, among others, forming an international network of industries operating in Asia, North America, Europe, Africa and Latin America. It underlines its values as a company of excellence, by providing products and technology that contribute to global development. Furukawa has more than 100 affiliates and modern research laboratories, prepared to generate new technologies and products. For more information, visit www.furukawalatam.com

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for 40 years in the market. Intracom Telecom innovates in the areas of small-cell backhaul, wireless transmission and broadband wireless access and has successfully deployed its industry leading point-to-point and point-to-multipoint packet radio systems worldwide. Moreover, the company offers a competitive portfolio of revenue-generating telco software solutions and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on big data analytics, converged networking and cloud computing for operators and private, public and government clouds. The company invests significantly in R&D developing cutting-edge products and integrated solutions that ensure customer satisfaction. Over 100 customers in more than 70 countries choose Intracom Telecom for its state-of-the-art technology. The company operates subsidiaries in Europe, Russia and the CIS, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and North America. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com