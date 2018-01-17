PushCrew Releases its Annual State of Push Notifications Report, Says 40% of Surveyed Audience Demand More Personalized Notifications

NEW YORK, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On Tuesday, PushCrew, the Web Push Notifications product from New York and New Delhi-based Wingify, released the second edition of its annual State of Push Notifications report. Titled 'The State of Web Push Notifications 2017/18', it is a 37-page document full of deep analysis and statistics that marketers can use.

"Web Push Notifications have risen tremendously in usage, importance, and adoption in the last year. Over 50% of the audience we studied told us that they prefer opting in to notifications from the websites of their choice. This gives an edge to Web Push Notifications, a completely permission-based medium unlike its mobile counterpart," said Paras Chopra, CEO of Wingify.

The report uncovers two pivotal aspects of this nascent technology: audience perception and response to Web Push Notifications, and marketers' approach to use the medium. It also uncovers the demographic that displays the highest awareness levels about this technology, a key piece of information that'll help businesses decide if Push Notifications are the right marketing channel for reaching out to their customers.

The study also features insights mined by PushCrew's Data Science team to help marketers understand their subscribers better, by delving deep into subscriber preferences in terms of Timing, Frequency, Richness - all important in making Push Notifications more relevant and personalized, as preferred by 40% of the audience.

Other interesting findings include the evolution of the Push Notification user landscape: domains like e-commerce and online media have advanced from being early adopters to dominant users of this technology. The study also tracks the evolution of the technology itself; according to the report, 100% of the marketers who participated in the study consider Rich Push Notifications an important part of their Marketing Communications.

The report itself is free for download here, from the PushCrew website.

