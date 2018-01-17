EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/18 -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CZO) ("Ceapro" or the "Company"), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that Gilles Gagnon M.Sc., MBA, Ceapro's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at NobleCon14 - Noble Capital Markets' 14th Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

As a part of his presentation, Mr. Gagnon, will provide a corporate overview and an update on the Company's de-risked cosmeceuticals business. Ceapro recently launched its proprietary line of cosmeceutical products through the acquisition of Quebec-based company, JuventeDC Inc. and has begun commercialization of its line of skin-care products. As part of the Company's growth strategy, Ceapro is developing its two value drivers, the pharmaceutical grade active ingredients avenanthramides and beta glucan, into different formulations to enable the Company's transition into other sectors including nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

Additionally, management will be available to participate in investor meetings with registered qualified investors attending the conference. To request a meeting, contact the NobleCon 14 one-on-one desk.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's web site (www.ceapro.com), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' websites: www.noblecapitalmarkets.com, and www.nobleconference.com. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website and on the Noble websites for 90 days following the event.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets, established in 1984, is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on the healthcare, media & entertainment, technology, transportation & logistics and natural resources sectors. The company has offices in Boca Raton, New York and Boston and St. Louis. In addition to NobleCon - the annual multi-sector investor conference - and the Media, Finance & Investor Program, produced in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held each spring in Las Vegas, throughout the year Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at www.ceapro.com.

