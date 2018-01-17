Helsinki, Finland, 2018-01-17 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 17.1.2018 at 3.00 p.m.



The transaction carried out for implementation of the company's share-based incentive scheme. The transaction was carried out within the scope of a life insurance policy.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Merja Sergelius Legal Person Position: Other senior manager --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20180117135742_3 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Bank Abp LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-01-15 Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 761 Unit price: 9.51255 Euro Volume: 662 Unit price: 9.51255 Euro Volume: 203 Unit price: 9.51255 Euro Volume: 533 Unit price: 9.51255 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2159 Volume weighted average price: 9.51255 Euro



