The two companies have signed a license agreement. The first pilot projects with the semitransparent perovskite solar cells are planned for this year in Poland

Sweden's Skanska Group plans to integrate perovskite solar cells in its office building in Poland. The first tests with the semi-transparent solar cells from Polish provider Saule Technologies are planned for this year.

The company said these will be the first commercial projects in the world to integrate perovskite solar cells into the façade of office buildings. For Skanska, it is another step towards a CO2-neutral office building.

