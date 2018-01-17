BNEF has released its top 10 clean energy predictions for 2018, including at least 107 GW of solar PV installs. China will lead, but Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East will notably up the ante. India will install less RE than in 2017, but will see fossils outpace RE for the last time; and China will see distributed grid connected solar leading the market. Li-ion prices are also declining, while EV sales grow.

Chief Editor of Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), Angus McCrone and his team lay out their top clean energy 10 predictions for the coming year.

Overall, they estimate that, similar to 2017, global clean energy investment in 2018 will be around US$333 billion, based on the fact that due to the "remorseless" reductions in project capital costs, particularly for solar, you will get more gigawatts for your money this year.

Global solar PV installations are expected to reach at least 107 GW, up from BNEF's estimated 98 GW in 2017. China will again lead the pack, with between 47 and 65 GW; however new countries in Latin America, south-east Asia, the Middle East and Africa are expected to become "significant" markets.

"For instance, Mexico is likely to be a 3GW-plus market in 2018, and Egypt, the U.A.E. and Jordan between them at 1.7-2.1GW," said Jenny Chase, head of solar at BNEF.

Going back to China, Chase says the solar boom seen in 2017 is "fundamentally irrational", with no determination on the mechanism that subsidies will be paid out, meaning many projects are ...

