Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies have plunged to four-week lows due to a loss of confidence sparked by regulatory proposals in South Korea and the unknown result of the expiry of initial futures contracts. Traders in digital currencies were also eyeing the expiry of the first bitcoin futures contract on the CBOE after launch on 10 December. The first CME futures contract expires on 26 January. Bitcoin dropped more than $2,500 over the past day and a half, which took it down below ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...