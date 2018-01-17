Record Year Highlighted by Recognition as a Category Leader by IDC MarketScape, Strong Growth in North America, and 230 New Customer Logos

Kyriba, the #1 global provider of cloud treasury and financial management solutions, today announced a record 32 percent year-over-year increase in global subscription fees for 2017, including a 43 percent increase in North America. Kyriba's rapid growth reflects an elevated demand from CFOs for the modernization of critical financial tasks, enhanced controls and real-time decision support.

"Our vision to empower CFOs and their teams to drive growth and increase shareholder value with a highly secure, cloud-enabled enterprise platform was achieved in 2017," said Jean-Luc Robert, Chairman and CEO at Kyriba. "With strong net new customers, and a $45M strategic investment led by Sumeru Equity Partners, it's clear the market believes in our vision and our ability to deliver results for any company no matter the size."

2017 Achievements

Recognized by IDC as a category leader. IDC, one of the largest independent technology firms in the world, positioned Kyriba in the leader category in its new MarketScape on global treasury and risk management applications.

IDC, one of the largest independent technology firms in the world, positioned Kyriba in the leader category in its new MarketScape on global treasury and risk management applications. Record number of new customers. Kyriba added more than 230 new customer logos during the year, and recorded 464 customer implementations during the year. Kyriba now has more than 1,800 clients worldwide, the most in the industry.

Kyriba added more than 230 new customer logos during the year, and recorded 464 customer implementations during the year. Kyriba now has more than 1,800 clients worldwide, the most in the industry. Continued product innovation in fraud protection and security. In October, Kyriba launched real-time fraud detection, an industry first capability that empowers CFOs to lock down their organization against fraud.

In October, Kyriba launched real-time fraud detection, an industry first capability that empowers CFOs to lock down their organization against fraud. Strategic investments from major venture capital firms and banks. Sumeru Equity Partners (SEP), which invests in fast-growth technology companies, led a new financing round in September. SEP joined a prominent list of firms who have invested in Kyriba, including HSBC, Bpifrance, Iris Capital, Daher Capital and Upfront Ventures.

To learn more about Kyriba, visit www.kyriba.com.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is the #1 provider of cloud treasury and financial management solutions. Kyriba empowers financial leaders and their teams with award-winning solutions for cash and risk management, payments and supply chain finance. Kyriba delivers a highly secure, 100% SaaS enterprise platform, superior bank connectivity and a seamlessly integrated solution set for tackling today's most complex financial challenges. More than 1,800 companies, including many of the world's largest organizations, rely on Kyriba to streamline key processes, protect against loss from fraud and cybercrime, and accelerate growth opportunities through improved decision support. Kyriba is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Diego, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

To learn more about Kyriba PartnerSURGE or join our partner program, contact us at treasury@kyriba.com.

Engage with Kyriba

Like Kyriba on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kyribacorp

Follow Kyriba on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/kyriba-corporation

Follow Kyriba on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kyribacorp

Read Kyriba's blog at www.kyriba.com/blog

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005411/en/

Contacts:

Kyriba Corp.

Daniel Shaffer, +1 (858)263-2218

dshaffer@kyriba.com