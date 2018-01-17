BlockC60 Announces Launch of World Blockchain Opportunities Summit, 2018

HYDERABAD, India, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BlockC60 is pleased to announce the First World Blockchain Opportunities Summit to be held at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre dated February 6, 2018 in Hyderabad, India. The summit will feature 10+ speakers and 250+ attendees spread across Blockchain trailblazers, academicians, industry start-ups, investors, technology leaders and evangelists. Anyone interested in unlocking blockchain opportunities in investment and industry contexts should attend the event.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/629893/BlockC60_Blockchain_Opportunities_Summit_2018.jpg )



The summit aims to create a platform that channels and guides the blockchain ecosystem as it transforms and evolves. Thought leaders, academicians, and entrepreneurs driving the blockchain movement forward, will converge at the summit to participate in panel discussions on ICO's, blockchain investments and solutions.

The talks will centre on:

5W's of Blockchain and ICO (Who, What, Where, When and Why of both Blockchain and ICO)

Crypto Trading and Token Economics

Legal and Tax Compliances in Blockchain and ICO

PR, Branding, Business Development and Marketing in Blockchain and ICO

Smart Contract led business transformation and much more

The summit will also witness the launch of a magazine on 'Trends and Opportunities in Blockchain'. Through the summit, BlockC60 the organizer, aims to facilitate partnerships and collaborations between entrepreneurs, investors and blockchain community.

For blockchain experts, it's a platform to share insights with a diverse group of attendees looking to invest and be a part of the growing blockchain industry.

For attendees, it's an opportunity to network and build relationships with prominent business leaders and entities in the blockchain world.This summit is ideal forstart-ups looking to launchtheir ICO or investors looking at crypto currencies for investment purpose.

Registration for the summit is now open. For more information, please contact buzz@blockc60events.com. For the latest news and updates on blockchain opportunities, follow us on Twitter at @BlockC60events.

About BlockC60:

BlockC60 is a Blockchain Technology company offering the complete spectrum of ICO and Decentralized Application services. We are a trusted organizer and provider of information, collaboration and networking opportunities and resources to the blockchain ecosystem. The World Blockchain Opportunities Summit, 2018 is the first in a series of blockchain events planned by BlockC60. This inaugural summit is intended to help the larger community of blockchain enthusiasts leverage/adopt this transformative technology to create wealth.

