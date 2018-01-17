Under the Patronage and Presence of H.H Ruler of Sharjah ICCROM Organizes Arab Cultural Heritage Forum for the First Time in the Region

SHARJAH, UAE, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Senior officials, international organizations, experts and artists discuss vital issues concerning heritage protection

Various events, sessions and specialized workshops towards adopting a regional vision for heritage preservation

Zaki Aslan emphasises the importance of the forum in promoting heritage culture and protecting human heritage

The forum aims to come out with a document conveying an Arab vision on the concept of cultural heritage in Arab world

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, ICCROM's Regional Conservation Centre(ICCROM Sharjah) will organize the first session of the Arab Cultural Heritage Forum, which will take place from 6-8 February at Sharjah Sheraton hotel.

Event details revealed during a press conference held on Wednesday at the headquarters of ICCROM- Sharjah in presence of several institutions, government departments, various agencies, specialists and media professionals from various local and international media.

His Highness Ruler of Sharjah will inaugurate the forum, followed by speeches of regional and international organizations. The grand prize of ICCROM - Sharjah's Award for the conservation of cultural heritage in Arab Region (sites and museums) which is awarded every two years will be presented In an effort to encourage the best practices of conservation of cultural heritage. The Award is dedicated to honoring and rewarding practices that contribute to the protection and revitalization of tangible cultural heritage in Arab world.

Dr. Zaki Aslan, Director of ICCROM's Regional Conservation Centre(ICCROM- Sharjah), expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his persistent support and patronage of the forum. He praised the support of Sharjah institute heritage and efforts of the Emirate Sharjah in preserving heritage and its prominent role in protecting human and cultural heritage.

"Organizing the first session of Arab cultural heritage forum coincides with the objectives of the centre and complements its programmes aimed at enhancing the culture of heritage and spreading awareness of its importance and preservation from crises and discussing its various issues and topics." Dr. Aslan said.

"The forum aims to come up with a document conveying an Arab vision on the concept of cultural heritage in the Arab World, and recommendations that can be implemented to contribute in achieving the goals of the forum". Dr. Aslan added.

About ICCROM-ATHAR ICCROM-ATHAR (Architectural andArchaeologicalTangibleHeritage in theArabRegion) is a regional conservation center founded byICCROM (International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property), and the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah.ICCROM's 27th General Assembly, convened in Rome in November 2011, decided to establish a regional office of ICCROM in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirateswhere it is based since its inception in 2012.