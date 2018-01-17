Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization study on the telecom services industry. A renowned telecom services provider wanted to understand the connection between marketing spending and business performance, recognize the potential sales drivers, and estimate the ROI on their marketing investments. The client wanted to improve the existing marketing models to expand overall market share.

According to the marketing mix optimization experts at Quantzig, "Marketing mix optimization is a statistical model that helps firms adjust the budget allotment for different marketing campaigns."

The telecommunication services sector is indispensable for the economic growth of the world and is one of the primary support services needed for the fast transformation of various sectors of the economy. In the developing countries, the market for telecom services has documented exponential growth over the past few years enabled by the application of favorable policies and regulatory reforms by regional governments.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to gain strategic insights on how to improve their customer retention capabilities. The client was able to evaluate the impact of their marketing activities on sales performance and acquired real-time insights into the future spend to maximize returns.

This marketing mix optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain accurate insights into their marketing investments

Gain precise picture of their ROIs

This marketing mix optimization solution provided predictive insights on:

Streamlining their marketing efforts

Allocating their marketing budget across various marketing channels

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 13 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

