The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Andorran Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Andorra. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together the research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights:

The Andorran insurance industry is regulated by the Ministry of Finance.

100% FDI is permitted in the Andorran insurance industry.

Reinsurance premiums paid overseas are subject to withholding tax at a rate of 1.5%.

Non-admitted insurance is not permitted, with a few exceptions.

Motor third-party liability insurance, workers' compensation insurance and health insurance are compulsory in Andorra

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Governance, Risk and Compliance

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

