SAN DIEGO, 2018-01-17 14:14 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, will host a webinar on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 10 am EST (3pm BST/UK), presented by renowned immunologist, Dr. Jayant Thatte. Dr. Thatte will review currently available humanized models and describe innovative applications for preclinical immuno-oncology research.



The evaluation of immunotherapeutics is hindered by a lack of preclinical oncology models that exhibit functional human immunity. To overcome this obstacle, Crown Bioscience uses cutting-edge humanization protocols to develop innovative research solutions with reconstituted, functional human immune components. These humanized models can be combined with human cancer cell lines or patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models to help advance immuno-oncological drug and diagnostic development.



"I am excited to share the novel strategies Crown Bioscience has developed for applying humanized models in cancer pharmacology," said Dr. Jayant Thatte, the General Manager of Crown Bioscience, San Diego. "The webinar will describe challenges of immunotherapeutic development, explore the pros and cons of using different model types and detail Crown Bioscience's innovative portfolio of humanized solutions to help improve preclinical assessment of agents on human tumors within human immunity."



For details or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Immuno-Oncology: Strategies for Applying Humanized Models



