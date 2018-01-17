Seasoned Executive to Guide Company's Financial Strategy Amid Strong Year-Over-Year Growth

Selexis SA, a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian cell line generation technology, today announced the appointment of Alberto Garotti as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Garotti joins Selexis with nearly 30 years of experience leading the financial operations of numerous international companies, including Unilever and Coty Inc. Specifically, he has managed a wide range of business transformation programs and supported merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, whilst continuously improving the finance and tax compliance frameworks and increasing the efficiency of finance processes through the implementation of information management solutions.

"Selexis has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, culminating with our 2017 acquisition by JSR Life Sciences, the use of our SUREtechnology Platform in 85 clinical drug programs, and more than 100 global partners across the biopharmaceutical industry," said Igor Fisch, PhD, CEO of Selexis. "Mr. Garotti has both the financial acumen and international experience needed to guide the successful operations of our finance and accounting groups as we enter our next anticipated phase of growth and development. He is a welcome asset to the Selexis team."

Mr. Garotti most recently held the role of president for Evolve Consulting Sàrl in Coppet, Switzerland, which he founded to provide end-to-end solutions in the finance transformation and real estate areas. He signed off on a consulting mandate with Coty Inc. to support the $5 billion P&G Specialty Beauty post-merger integration program in specific finance areas. During the previous 10 years, he held various managerial roles at Coty Inc. As senior vice president of shared services, he was responsible for the global finance shared services organizational design, which resulted from the P&G Specialty Beauty integration. In his prior role of CFO Europe for the company, he managed the finance function in the European region, delivering significant operational savings and helping to develop Coty's go-to-market strategy across multiple product categories and geographies.

"I admire Selexis' mission to help bring life-saving therapeutics to those in need around the world through the leading cell line generation technology it offers to its biopharmaceutical partners," said Mr. Garotti. "From this vantage point, I am both professionally and personally eager to leverage my extensive background in corporate finance, as well as my proven experience leading companies through times of rapid growth, as the company's CFO."

Mr. Garotti earned a degree in business administration with majors in banking and financial institutions from the University Luigi Bocconi in Milan, Italy.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line generation, providing unparalleled proprietary technology and the highly-specialized expertise that is necessary to translate scientific innovation into life-saving medicines for patients. Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the bioproduction continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization. With more than 100 partners worldwide, nearly 90 drug products in clinical development and three commercial products utilizing Selexis-generated cell lines, the Company has a history of empowering scientists and biopharmaceutical companies around the world to realize the full potential of their research. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

