Acquisition of Leading Edge Technology Assets Proving Immensely Valuable in Lucrative Lithium Space

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Grand View Research, the global forecast for the Lithium-ion battery market is estimated to be worth an impressive $93.1 Billion by 2025, demonstrating a CAGR of 17%. Technological advancements to reduce the weight of batteries, cost and increase their power output, is expected to augment industry expansion. In addition, competent distribution channels are likely to be an important way to gain a competitive advantage. In the mining aspect of the market, significant industry players are acquiring assets to enhance technological advancements and mining methods, as well as increase their overall coverage of lithium-rich mining sites. The demand for lithium is only expected to continue to rise as peripheral research aids the improvement of lithium-ion batteries and the general public continues to adopt electric vehicles. All of these factors lead to an active market, headlined by leaders in the space acquiring both assets and competitors evidenced by Triton Minerals recently indicating it had started due diligence on the Western Australia lithium assets and royalties that it planned to acquire from Westgold Resources to enhance Triton's access to the fast-growing lithium-ion battery and battery storage markets. Industry Active companies in the news this week include Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC: ALYI), Lithium X Energy Corp. (OTC: LIXXF) (TSX-V: LIX), QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (OTC: QMCQF) (TSX-V: QMC), NRG Metals Inc. (OTC: NRGMF) (TSX-V: NGZ), Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE: RIO).

Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC: ALYI) and Lithium Exploration Group, Inc. (OTC: LEXGD) today announced entering into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement whereby Alternet Systems will acquire the Sonic Cavitation (SonCav) technology assets to include existing SonCav contracts.The preliminary deal structure has Alternet forming a new subsidiary dedicated to serving the lithium mining industry and having the new subsidiary acquire the Lithium Exploration Group SonCav assets. To facilitate a dedicated capital campaign to finance the new subsidiary, Alternet plans to spin the subsidiary off as an independent publicly traded company issuing stock in the spinoff to shareholders of both Alternet Systems and Lithium Exploration Group. Read this and more news for Alternet Systems at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/alyi.html

In July of last year, Alternet acquired an exclusive license agreement with Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) for ten U.S. Patented lithium battery technologies with an option to acquire the ten U.S. Patents.The company is applying its portfolio of patented lithium battery technologies to enhance the value of electric powered products to include electric vehicles and military support systems.The company is implementing a strategy to optimize shareholder value in the application of its lithium technologies by spinning off applications into independently listed public companies and issuing stock in the independently listed companies to Alternet shareholders through dividend distributions. The deal with Lithium Exploration group accounts for one of the two planned spinoffs and dividend distributions recently announced by Alternet management. To learn more about Alternet's spinoff and dividend strategy, see the company's online presentation:Alternet Spinoff And Dividend Strategy To Unlock Shareholder Value

In the industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Lithium X Energy Corp. (OTCQX: LIXXF) (TSX-V: LIX.V) last week filed on SEDAR and mailed to Lithium X shareholders and warrantholders the notice of special meeting, management information circular, letter of transmittal and related proxy materials in respect of the company's special meeting of shareholders and warrantholders to be held at 10 a.m. Vancouver time on Feb. 6, 2018, at Suite 1700, 666 Burrard St., Vancouver, B.C., V6C 2X8.At the special meeting, shareholders and warrantholders will be asked to approve the company's previously announced transaction with NextView New Energy Lion Hong Kong Ltd., whereby NextView will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares and common share purchase warrants of Lithium X by way of plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), as described in the news release of Dec. 18, 2017, filed on Lithium X's SEDAR profile. Upon the arrangement becoming effective, each shareholder will receive cash consideration of $2.61 per share and each warrantholder will receive cash consideration of one cent per warrant.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (OTC: QMCQF) (TSX-V: QMC.V) recently announced it acquired, through staking, an additional 9 contiguous mineral claims which increases the number of claims comprising the property to 13 and the area extent of the Irgon Lithium Mine Property to encompass 6,538 acres (2,647 hectares) from 1,729 acres (700 hectares) an increase of 378%. Numerous pegmatite dikes, in addition to the main Irgon Dike, are known to exist on the Irgon Lithium Mine Property. Two major dikes, located south of Cat Lake that have undergone exploration in the past are the Mapetre Dike and the Central Dike. Both were explored in the late 1970's by the Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada ("TANCO") which focused solely on their tantalum-bearing potential.At the time, TANCO appears to have had no interest in the lithium potential of these dikes. The Central Dike is also reported (Cerny et al, 1981, pg. 97) to host cesium-bearing biotite mineralization (to 0.57% Cs2O) along the pegmatite contact with the host rock.

NRG Metals Inc. (OTCQB: NRGMF) (TSX-V: NGZ.V) recently announced that it had held its Annual General and Special Meeting on December 22, 2017. All motions received shareholder approval. As announced on November 16, 2017, the Company completed various agreements to give effect to its strategic alliance with Chemphys to advance the exploration and development of the Company's Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (the "HMN Project") located in the Salta and Catamarca Provinces area where most of the lithium production occurs in Argentina. Included with the strategic alliance is an off-take agreement for any future lithium produced by the Company at the HMN Project.

Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE: RIO) - According to an article recently published by Mining.com , Global miner Rio Tinto is said to have ditched plans to own a stake in Chile's Chemical and Mining Society (SQM), the world's largest lithium producer, due to a mix of tricky politics and the fact that such miner is currently the target of several claims. Rio's decision withdraw an offer for Nutrien's 32% stake in the Santiago-based lithium miner, worth about $5 billion at current market prices, doesn't mean the company has abandoned plans to capitalize on the electric-car boom, the article says. The firm is already working on developing its 100%-owned lithium and borates mineral asset in Jadar, Serbia. The project, which is in the early stages of development, could meet about 10% of current global demand for the white metal.Read the full article here

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Alternet Systems, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

