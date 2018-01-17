"Savage Youth" Produced in Association with HIVENTURE MEDIA SA has been Officially Selected to Premiere Worldwide at Slamdance Film Festival

LUXEMBOURG, January 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"Savage Youth", the film directed by Michael Curtis Johnson ("Hunky Dory"), and produced by Michael Peluso (Producer of TV's "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent") in Association with HIVENTURE MEDIA SA, has been officially selected to premiere worldwide at this year's Slamdance Film Festival. Savage Youth will be featured in the "Beyond" program. "The films in the Beyond Program exhibit singular directorial vision while sharing a common commitment to challenge audiences to step outside their comfort zones", says Beyond programmer, Josh Mandel. "These bold and adventurous filmmakers represent the most current voices in American independent film, and will continue to push boundaries in the years ahead."

A brutal examination of doomed youth exiled to society's edge, "Savage Youth" portrays the lives of six troubled teens in a racially-divided small town while events take a violent turn over drugs and broken hearts. The worldwide Premier will be on Monday the 22nd of January 2018 at 21:45 at the "Gallery", Slamdance HQ, Screening Rooms and Filmmaker Lounge. Thomas Sanne, Director of Hiventure Media SA, has quoted: "We are thrilled to participate in such an exciting Festival with this amazing project and team behind it, in which we believe strongly. We are especially honoured as this is our first foray as Hiventure Media into Film, and are excited by what the future will bring."

Starring Grace Victoria Cox ("Heathers", "Under the Dome", "Twin Peaks"),Tequan Richmond ("General Hospital", "The Shield", "CSI", "Everybody Hates Chris"), Will Brittain ("Kong: Skull Island", "Everybody Wants Some!!"), Chloe Levine ("The OA", "House of Cards", "The Transfiguration"), it is based on true events. Steve Dollar, the "Wall Street Journal Online" and "Billboard" contributor, has quoted: "Savage Youth (...), is both stylized and understated in its slow-burn towards a brutal true-crime episode drawn from events in the filmmaker's hometown of Joliet."

Active in Luxembourg and Internationally with a slate of projects in the Development and Production of Digital and Multimedia Content, HIVENTURE MEDIA SA focuses on a selected few that are best suited to bridge the digital gap, and appeal to Millennials utilizing their preferred channels. Packaged into content to be launched using guerrilla marketing tactics gaining traction and validation, HIVENTURE MEDIA SA produces locally with Global Markets in mind. The Production Company is a Socially Disruptive Force to be reckoned with, bringing progressive change through positively reinforcing messages targeted to Tomorrow's Decision Makers. Strong believer in the democratizing forces within the Mobile, Digital Media & the Shared Economy, it targets issues such as Unemployment amongst the young, Equitable Justice, and Youth Dissatisfaction, striving to speak to their target in a language they get. For example, HIVENTURE MEDIA SA is currently launching an innovative Multiplatform Reality Show called "Appetite For Disruption", with which they strive to spread the Culture of Innovation and Digital Start-Ups as an antidote to youth redundancy.

