Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2018) - Consorteum Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSRH) ("Consorteum" or the "Company"), a software development company and mobile device solutions provider, announced today that it has reached an agreement with XpertX, Inc. to release XpertX's patented Wild Spots Bingo® Mobile game in new international markets. Wild Spots Bingo Mobile will be integrated into Consorteum's wholly owned subsidiary's 359 Mobile Inc. Universal Mobile Interface™ ("UMI") gaming platform. Its initial release is expected to occur in the UK in mid-2018 with planned additional launches in other European markets later in the year. Wild Spots Bingo is a patented spin-off of classic bingo. The offering incorporates all the fun and entertainment of classic bingo into a pattern-based, house-banked game.

XpertX's Wild Spots Bingo® uses a traditional 5 X 5 Bingo grid, which is auto-populated with random numbers following the traditional B-I-N-G-O numeric ladder. Players wager on a favorite pattern positioned within the grid. The object is to match the pattern numbers with the randomly selected numbers that comprise the 75-number draw. "Wild Spots" replace missing numbers to offer lesser pays. Consorteum's Wild Spots Bingo digital wallet solution enables players to virtually load or cash out credits from their Wild Spots Bingo accounts, which facilitates play and win opportunities anywhere the mobile device is operational. Inherent game odds enable operators to offer numerous patterns featuring a wide variety of payout schemes that range from easier-to-hit "catches" of smaller size to significant jackpots in the "life-changing" category.

Craig Fielding, CEO of Consorteum, commented, "We are very excited to have Wild Spots Bingo released later in the year as the first wager-based mobile game offered on our UMI platform. The UK and European market is a perfect target market for this offering. For years, industry analysts have cited the increasing growth of online gaming activity in the UK and Europe, including casino games, poker and especially bingo. The availability of mobile access is a natural progression of the consumer's demand for information and entertainment anytime, anywhere. Our Wild Spots Bingo mobile offering is designed to help satisfy that need."

Eric Thomassian, CEO of XpertX, added, "We have seen real excitement and interest in Wild Spots Bingo in the US market. We are thrilled that we can join forces with 359 Mobile to launch this product into the European market and begin to generate joint revenues."

About Consorteum Holdings, Inc.

Consorteum Holdings, Inc. is a mobile platform company focused on delivering compliant complex mobile-based transactions through a mix of partnerships, license agreements, and joint venture revenue share arrangements. The Company is focused on FinTech, otherwise known as next-generation financial technology. Consorteum aims to capitalize on the broad variety of technological interventions into personal and commercial transactions by focusing its efforts and resources where it can leverage its expertise in direct and vertical based solutions.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://consorteum.com

About XpertX, Inc.

XpertX is a leading manufacturer, distributor, supplier and service provider for live-action keno systems, peripherals and services worldwide. XpertX has recently launched a proprietary product called Wild Spots Bingo®. Players make Wild Spots Bingo wagers on mobile or tablet devices that are tied to a centralized draw. XpertX holds 23 Gaming Licenses throughout the United States and Canada. XpertX is the operator of MegaKeno®, Mega10® and Jumbo Keno® wide-area progressives. It also hosts The Keno Information Network®, at www.kenousa.com, a keno results site which shows live draw results for subscribers. While most of its business is conducted in the United States, XpertX Systems can also be found in casinos and other gaming locations, with its reach extending as far as the Solomon Islands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, its limited financial resources, domestic and global economic conditions, activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition, and changes in federal, state or foreign laws impacting the Company and its business.

We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement except as otherwise required by law.

