Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value prediction study on the telecom industry. A leading telecom industry player wanted to find ways to improve business decisions about product development, sales, marketing, and offer dependable customer service to the customers. The client wanted to determine the total value of the customers by channel, source, and campaign.

According to the customer lifetime value prediction experts at Quantzig, "Customer lifetime value prediction helps companies ascertain the value of money they spend on obtaining new customers and the worthy customers over a specific period."

The telecom industry is mainly driven by the constant technological innovations and developments, which help to offer a varied range of communication services at low-cost margins. Also, with the advent and upsurge in the use of the Internet service around the globe, the telecom industry has flourished over the last two decades, and the sector is expected to grow further in the coming years.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to profile the potential customers and develop a marketing strategy that increased retention, net profit, and reduced acquisition and re-marketing costs. The client was able to achieve a higher retention rate and build long-term relationships with the customers.

This customer lifetime value prediction solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the necessary marketing efforts

Ensure the right amount of marketing investments toward profitable customers

This customer lifetime value prediction solution provided predictive insights on:

Optimizing interactions and conversations to drive repeat purchases

Distinguishing customers regarding the profitability

