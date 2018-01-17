Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. / Robix Received Management Change & Notice of Civil Action . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2018 -- Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. ("Robix" or the "Corporation") (CSE:RZX) (Frankfurt:R0X)

The independent members of the Board of Directors of Robix Environmental Technologies Inc. announce that Mr. Robin Ray has been removed from his executive positions with the company.

In the interim, the day to day operations of the company will be managed by the independent board with the support of Peter Teunissen as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

In conjunction with this, the company also received a Notice of a Civil Claim filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia from Rayco Steel Ltd., a related party of Robix, in the amount of $1,064,325. The board is seeking legal advice to address the matter.

About Robix:

The Corporation is an "industrial products/technology" company, offering to investors a unique opportunity to participate in a leading company in the business of ownership of patents, and their development from commercialization to worldwide expansion through various business arrangements. Robix owns a Clean Ocean Vessel ("COV") patent, which is an oil spill recovery vessel design with the capability to recover oil in rough and debris laden sea conditions. Robix has recognized a worldwide market opportunity for effective containment, recovery and disposal equipment, particularly in the oil spill protection industry, and it proposes to develop a business model as a service provider, and/or equipment provider under licensing agreements with other industry participants, wherein Robix will use its COV patented design solution.

