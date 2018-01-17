Technology Advancements to Conquer the Precision Medicine Market

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell therapy prove effective in treating hematological cancers, with close to 90% clinical response rate

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Targeted and personalized therapeutics are likely to alter the existing precision medicine landscape. After the landmark US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Novartis' CAR T-cell therapy, Kymriah, Frost & Sullivan finds that extensive work in CAR-T cells will fuel the development of transformative treatments. The FDA approval of Kymriah and other T-cell engaging antibody platforms will spur continued investment in, and development of, unique CAR T-cell therapy platforms across research and clinical settings.

Frost & Sullivan's analysis, Technologies Driving Precision Medicine, reveals that, in terms of technological challenges, CAR-T therapies will be expensive initially due to high production costs. However, the pricing may decrease with future technological advancements. In addition to price concerns, there is a challenge of managing of cytokine release syndrome, an adverse event related to T-cell therapies.

"Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) is a life-threatening adverse event induced by CAR T-cell therapy, and it is one of the key setbacks impairing CAR T efficacy. However, with the recent US FDA approval of Roche's Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) for CRS, there's new hope for the management of CAR T therapy induced CRS," said Vandana Iyer, TechVision Senior Research Analyst.

CAR-T therapies have proven effective against hematological cancers, with close to a 90% clinical response rate, including infants. Advances in enabling technological platforms will also continue to increase the efficacy of CAR T-cell therapies. For example, gene editing is allowing researchers to modify the CAR genes by knocking out proteins or other functions in the T-cells, which will help make the T-cells more resistant to immunosuppression. To drive further growth in the market, Frost & Sullivan determines that collaborations with biotech innovators and insurance providers will help accelerate product development and adoption.

"To address cost issues, companies should also develop strategic techniques that use cost-effective and scalable manufacturing platforms, which can help enhance savings on production costs, while also ensuring larger production volumes," said Iyer.

