The "Automation Solutions in Oil Gas Industry: European Market by System Type, Operation Stage and Country 2014-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total European revenue of automation solutions in the oil gas industry will advance in 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.1% between 2016 and 2023.

Automation solutions empower oil gas companies to optimize and streamline business operations by enabling the seamless flow of data from enterprise assets to operations, maintenance, and trading systems.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the European oil gas automation solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system type, operation stage, and region.

Based on system type, the European market is segmented into the following sub-markets, with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Other Systems

On basis of operation stage, the European market is analyzed on the following segments, with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

Upstream Operation

Midstream Operation

Downstream Operation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by System Type

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Operation Stage

5 European Market 2014-2023 by Country

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

