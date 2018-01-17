EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding in Edinburgh Partners

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

17 January 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Following today's announcement by Franklin Resources, Inc. in relation to its acquisition of Edinburgh Partners Limited ("EPL"), the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has made an adjustment to the carrying value of its shareholding in EPL which will be reflected in the Company's net asset value calculated as at close of business today and announced tomorrow. The Board does not consider the adjustment to the carrying value of its shareholding in EPL to be material to the Company's net asset value.

The acquisition of EPL by Franklin Resources, Inc. is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, and the consideration payable for the Company's shareholding in EPL is subject to certain post completion adjustments. The Board has taken each of these factors into account in determining the appropriate adjustment to the carrying value of its EPL shareholding and, as a result, may further adjust the carrying value of its shareholding in EPL prior to completion of the acquisition.

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

