AirFuel, the Global Leader in Next-Generation Wireless Power, Appoints New Alliance President - Dr. Sanjay Gupta

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --With more consumers and businesses introduced to wireless power over the past year, the benefits - and the limitations - of first-generation wireless charging solutions are becoming increasingly clear to audiences globally. AirFuel Alliance, the authority on wireless power technology and standards, is focused on bridging that gap with a growing ecosystem of next-generation Resonant-based and RF-based wireless charging solutions - infrastructure and devices - that will deliver the best end-user experience possible. To lead the organization during this pivotal time period in the industry, the AirFuel Alliance is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sanjay Gupta as President. Dr. Gupta is taking over the role from Ron Resnick, who was instrumental in leading the AirFuel Alliance since its formation in 2015.

Dr. Gupta is an entrepreneurial technology executive experienced in bringing new technology to market and creating global standards necessary for interoperability and market adoption. He's held leadership positions in the 3GPP, the Open Mobile Alliance and in other global standards organizations, in addition to his executive roles at a variety of leading technology companies.

Most recently Dr. Gupta headed product management and development at WiTricity, where he played a key role in engineering and bringing to market the world's first AirFuel compliant wireless charging laptop, and at MC10, where he led the creation of epidermal electronics, i.e., electronics that are thin, stretchable, and flexible and have the same mechanical properties as that of human skin. Previously, Dr. Gupta was vice president of product management and development at Motorola, where he led the commercialization of innovative consumer electronics products for wearables, mobile devices and the accessories markets. Prior to joining Motorola, he was a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology.

Dr. Gupta holds over 18 patents and has over 40 publications in archival journals and leading academic conferences. He received his Ph.D. in Systems and an M.S. degree in Electrical Engineering, both from the University of Pennsylvania. He received his Bachelor of Technology degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

"We just finished with an exciting presence at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Vegas last week, where we had a variety of AirFuel members showcasing their next-gen AirFuel Resonant and AirFuel RF solutions," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, president of AirFuel Alliance. "As we kick of 2018 and look ahead to a year of innovation and growth in wireless power, it's clear that there's never been a better time to be a part of the AirFuel ecosystem. I'm honored to be appointed as the new AirFuel president and to work hand-in-hand with our member companies and partners to deliver a true world without wires."

AirFuel Alliance is an association dedicated to building a global wireless charging ecosystem based on best-in-industry next generation wireless charging technologies, such as Resonant and RF.AirFuel Alliance's mission is to bring a diverse base of interoperable products to the global market to help deliver the best wireless charging experience for consumers.

The organization membership is made up of leading technology and consumer electronics companies, including board of directors companies Dell, Duracell, Energous, EPC, ONSemiconductor, PowerSphyr, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Starbucks and WiTricity.

