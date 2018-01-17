The Saudi Arabian power firm announces details of pilot project that will utilize Huawei's FusionSolar control and monitoring system to enhance a fleet of PV plants.

Acwa Power, a Saudi Arabian energy company, has today announced a new collaboration with Chinese firm Huawei that will see the two companies develop a pilot solar project that utilizes Huawei's FusionSolar plant management and monitoring control platform.

The partnership was finalized at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi this week, and will see Acwa Power roll out Huawei's centralized monitoring and control system on selected solar plants under ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...