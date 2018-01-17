NFC Forum Invites Brands, Developers, Entrepreneurs and Startups to Submit their Groundbreaking NFC-Enabled Products, Services, and Experiences for Global Recognition

The NFC Forum announced today a call for entries for the 2018 NFC Innovation Awards to recognize innovative Near Field Communication (NFC) products, services and experiences worldwide. Innovators, developers, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and organizations using NFC in new, disruptive and pioneering ways can submit award entries showcasing their work for the chance to win in one of three award categories. There is no cost to enter the competition. The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 2, 2018, and the award program is open to NFC Forum member and non-member companies or organizations. Systems integrators, agencies and media brands submitting on behalf of their clients may also enter the awards.

Winners will be announced at the NFC Innovation Award ceremony and reception held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, co-located with the NFC Forum Members meeting at the Barbican Centre in London, England. A panel of global judges including well-respected journalists, analysts, and industry experts will select the finalists and winners based on innovation, benefits, user experience, and NFC impact. Finalists are invited to the award ceremony and receive two nights paid hotel room in London, an award trophy, global recognition and networking opportunities.

The NFC Forum invites submissions from all industries and categories: smart homes; smart healthcare; customer-focused advertising, marketing, and branding; connected hospitality; smart retail; connected car; Internet of Things; "NFC for Good;" gaming; and transportation, among others. The NFC Innovation Award program will recognize the groundbreaking product, service or experience that features NFC modes including card emulation, peer-to-peer, and reader/writer use cases based on NFC Forum tags within the following three categories:

Best In-Market Implementation

Best Emerging Concept

NFC for Good

Award Program Offers Networking Opportunities with Global NFC Leaders

Entrants benefit from global media coverage and the opportunity to share ideas and forge relationships with luminaries from the world's leading mobile device, semiconductor, payment, consumer electronics manufacturers, and solution providers. NFC Forum sponsors members include Apple, Dai Nippon Printing, Google, Infineon, Intel, Mastercard, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony, STMicroelectronics, and Visa. For more information and to enter, visit https://nfcforum.secure-platform.com/a/.

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum (www.nfc-forum.org) was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. The Forum's mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum's global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery, and device capability. Only member companies can participate in the Forum's certification program of NFC devices, readers and tags. The NFC Forum's Sponsor members, which hold seats on the Board of Directors, include leading players in key industries around the world. The Sponsor members are: Apple Inc., Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Google, Inc., Infineon, Intel, Mastercard Worldwide, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Visa Inc.

