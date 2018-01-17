UK-based analytics firm Actual Experience saw revenues halve last year after a decision to concentrate sales via its four channel partners, a strategy the group expects to see revenues rebound in 2018. Revenue dropped to £364,832 from £716,346 over the twelve months to 30 September 2017 as a consequence of the selling solely through its quartet of channel partners. However, revenue derived from sales to the partners expanded to 68%, compared to the 60% posted a year earlier. Actual Experience ...

