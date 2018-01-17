Bank of America posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, even as it took a big hit from US tax reforms. The bank's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings came in at $0.47 a share, beating expectations for $0.45 despite a one-off charge of $2.9bn related to the newly-signed US tax law. Net income for the period came in at $2.4bn, or $5.3bn excluding the Tax Act impact. Meanwhile, adjusted revenue came in at $21.4bn, a touch below analysts' expectations of $21.5bn. Net income ...

