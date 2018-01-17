SeeThruEquity Issues Update on Reign Sapphire Corporation (RGNP)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small-cap and micro-cap public companies, today announced it has issued an update on Reign Sapphire Corporation (OTCQB: RGNP) and updated its target price to $0.70.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, Reign Sapphire Corporation (OTCQB: RGNP, "Reign") is building a premium direct to consumer custom and branded jewelry company. The company has three divisions: Reign Brands jewelry collections, Reign Ventures for jewelry technology, and Reign Blockchain to authenticate sapphires as conflict-free. At present Reign's revenues are led by the Reign Brands jewelry division. Reign Brands includes 1) Reign Sapphire's ethically-processed, Australia-mined sapphire jewelry targeted towards millennials; 2) the Coordinates Collection line of custom jewelry inscribed with location coordinates to commemorate life's special moments, 3) Le Bloc classic customized jewelry, and 4) athleisure jewelry brand ION Collection by Jen Selter. Reign is differentiated in the market both by its vertically integrated source-to-retail business as well as by its technology-driven consumer marketing programs. The company's recent announcement that it would incorporate blockchain technology to authenticate conflict-free gemstones and to create a rewards-based cryptocurrency also adds an intriguing new technology element considering the rapidly growing interest in blockchain technology.

Reign provides encouraging update on business initiatives

On January 8, 2018, Reign CEO Joseph Segelman provided an upbeat investor update highlighting the company's expanded jewelry offerings, as well as new direct to consumer marketing initiatives and the recently announced decision to enter the blockchain market. As part of the announcement, management cited an improvement in marketing efficiency, the integration of its jewelry brands into one technology platform, while stating that the company expected improvements in revenues and profits in 2018. Specific growth initiatives recently undertaken, which are expected to support growth in 2018, include the entry into the $15 billion bridal jewelry market, the launch of the ION Collection by internet star and model Jen Selter, and an optimized online marketing strategy. Specifically, management cited attractive customer acquisition costs through affiliate, email, and social media influencer marketing that have generated new customer ROI of over 100%. We now expect 2017E revenues of $1.7mn with 2018E revenues of $5.2mn, and believe management is targeting profitability in the future as the company scales.

Reign to use blockchain technology for authentication

In January 2018, Reign announced that the company would incorporate blockchain technology into its business as a means to authenticate ethically sourced gemstones, as well as through a new rewards program using crypto-currency. Blockchain is a rapidly emerging decentralized and distributed database technology in which transactions are recorded chronologically and publicly. Reign's decision to utilize the technology to validate ethically sourced gemstones should provide a significant layer of trust with consumers, which is appropriate for an industry in which providing evidence of ethical sourcing is a key differentiator. Additionally, the use of blockchain for a new cryptocurrency-based rewards program positions Reign among a group of new entrants seeking to leverage the growth of cryptocurrency to accelerate their business. The company is exploring an initial coin offering (ICO), which could benefit from surging interest in cryptocurrency and serve as a marketing tool/differentiator for its online jewelry platform.

Updating target to $0.70

We are updating our target to reflect recent announcements at Reign and the company's anticipation of robust growth in 2018E. We see Reign as a speculative company in the high growth online consumer space.

