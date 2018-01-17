

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which may offer some clues about the next interest rate hike.



Beige Book, produced roughly two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, will be published at 2.00 pm ET.



Gold was down 80 cents at $1336 an ounce, staying near a recent 4-month peak.



Fed's Industrial Production for December will be released at 9.15 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 0.4 percent, compared to 0.2 percent in the prior month.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will participate in a moderated discussion at the American Council of Life Insurers Executive Roundtable in Palm Beach, Florida, with audience and media Q&A at 3.00 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session at the 'American Council of Life Insurers Executive Roundtable' in Palm Beach, Florida, with audience and media Q&A at 3.15 pm ET.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester to discuss monetary policy communications at the 'Tangri Lecture at Rutgers University' in New Brunswick, New Jersey, with audience and media Q&A at 4.30 pm ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX