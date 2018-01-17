The "Directories of Polyurethane Systems Houses EMEA Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses in EMEA Asia-Pacific.

Regional Coverage is as Follows:

Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA)

Asia-Pacific

Information Provided For Each Systems House (where available):

Contact details

Company profile

Ownership

Number of employees

Annual turnover

Systems applications/types

Trade names

System production capacity

Distribution network

Contact names

Country Coverage:

EMEA

Belgium

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Iran

Israel

Italy

Kuwait

Latvia

Netherlands

Poland

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

Turkey

UAE

UK

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Pakistan

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

Scope of study

End-use markets

Methodology

Definition of a systems house

2. Market Technical Background

Technical background

Market background

3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems

4. Systems House Profiles by Country

Company profiles by country

