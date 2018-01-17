The "Directories of Polyurethane Systems Houses EMEA Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses in EMEA Asia-Pacific.
Regional Coverage is as Follows:
- Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA)
- Asia-Pacific
Information Provided For Each Systems House (where available):
- Contact details
- Company profile
- Ownership
- Number of employees
- Annual turnover
- Systems applications/types
- Trade names
- System production capacity
- Distribution network
- Contact names
Country Coverage:
EMEA
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Iran
- Israel
- Italy
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- UAE
- UK
Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Pakistan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- Scope of study
- End-use markets
- Methodology
- Definition of a systems house
2. Market Technical Background
- Technical background
- Market background
3. Major Manufacturers of Polyurethane Systems
4. Systems House Profiles by Country
- Company profiles by country
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ksj4c9/emea_and?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005818/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Polyurethanes