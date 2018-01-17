LONDON, 2018-01-17 15:09 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Germany's capital Berlin may be well known as a vibrant tourist destination - the city welcomed 12.7 million visitors last year - but it also offers fantastic investment opportunities. Currently, the real estate market is flourishing, but it is also constantly changing. As such, investors will find that a little market knowledge goes a long way.



In 2018, the trend towards renting out furnished apartments looks set to continue, with renovated properties achieving a high sell-on value. Locations will also remain a key factor in determining property prices. In Berlin, real estate buyers will find that high-demand areas like Mitte, Prenzlauer Berg and Friedrichshain offer solid opportunities for return on investment (ROI).



Alongside Berlin, other cities in former-East Germany are proving increasingly enticing to real estate developers. Leipzig, for example, has a thriving student population and good job prospects as a result of investment from Porsche, Siemens and BMW. This has meant that cities in the east of the country are attracting the attention of a growing number of international property buyers.



With demand increasing all the time in cities like Berlin and Leipzig, being equipped with as much local knowledge as possible is essential. This is where Invest-AB comes in. Offering advice and support to buyers and sellers alike, the Berlin-based real estate agency offers a truly unique service, promising speed, transparency and expertise.



As the Berlin real estate market becomes increasingly competitive, the need for professional assistance becomes ever greater. By connecting buyers and sellers from all over the world, Invest-AB helps real estate investors to act fast in a dynamic market.



For more about Invest-AB and how working with a professional agency can assist with international real estate investments, check out CEO Niels Schnatz's article in the latest edition of European CEO, available in print, on tablet and online now.



