Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Arion banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 5810080150 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KX SF19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ARION CBI 48 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000029577 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-G-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ARION BANKI HF/2.5 BD 20480117 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2,280,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Amount issued at this time 2,280,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Issue date January 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 First ordinary installment date July 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Total number of installments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Maturity date January 17, 2048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Interest rate 2,50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Day count convention Annað -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Day count convention, if other 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Interest from date January 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 First ordinary coupon date July 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 Total number of coupon payments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 36 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Base index value 446,64 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Index base date January 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 42 Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Additional information NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 16, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading January 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of admission to trading January 18, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Order book ID 148392 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 List population name OMX ICE Bank Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------