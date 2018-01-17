

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Fed's industrial production for December will be released at 9.15 am ET Wednesday. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 0.4 percent, compared to 0.2 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen and the pound, it rose against the euro. Against the franc, it pared gains.



The greenback was worth 1.2219 against the euro, 110.80 against the yen, 0.9630 against the franc and 1.3799 against the pound as of 9:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX