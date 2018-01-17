

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) said Wednesday that it will promote Judith McKenna to President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart International, the company's second-largest operating segment. She will be succeeding David Cheesewright, who has been in role since 2014 and recently shared his desire to retire from a full-time role.



McKenna, currently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Walmart U.S., will assume her new role on February 1, 2018, and report to Walmart President and CEO, Doug McMillon.



The company noted that Cheesewright will remain with the company full time through March and then serve the company, on a limited basis, with specific projects for a longer period of time.



McKenna's career with Walmart began in 1996 at Asda, the company's U.K. operation, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. McKenna also served as Executive Vice President of Strategy and International Development for Walmart International.



Upon moving to the Walmart U.S. division in April 2014, McKenna served as the business unit's Chief Development Officer, where she led the strategy, development and growth of Walmart's small format business and the partnership with Walmart.com to integrate digital commerce into the physical store presence. Several months later she was promoted to her expanded role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Walmart U.S. with responsibilities for the company's U.S. store operations, including more than 4,500 retail locations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX