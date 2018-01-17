The Palestinian Investment Fund (PIF) and the Ministry of Education have signed an agreement to install 35 MW of solar PV on the roofs of 500 public schools.

The project will require an investment of US$ 35 million, reports government run press agency, Palestinian News & Info Agency, which will be provided by PIF, the investment arm of the Palestinian Authority. It is expected to take four years to complete.

The signing ceremony was attended by Palestinian Prime Minister, Rami Hamdallah, who said the agreement is part of government efforts to integrate renewables with governmental institutions.

Mohammad Mustafa, PIF director added that the project is the first of its kind in the region, and will further ...

