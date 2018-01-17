Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to transfer OMX Copenhagen 25 (OMXC25) index constituent Bavarian Nordic A/S (BAVA, DK0015998017) from the Market Segment CPH Equities intraday cross CCP to Market Segment CPH Equities CCP. As a result of this transfer, BAVA will no longer be subject to scheduled intraday auctions. There are no other changes in the trading functionalities for BAVA. The change is valid from January 22, 2018.



INET identifiers:



Symbol ISIN Order Current Market New Market Market Seq. book id Segment name Segment Name Segment No Symbol -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BAVA DK00159 3333 CPH Equities CPH Equities DKEQ SHR CCP 183 98017 intraday cross CCP CCP --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Trading Schedule:



As of January 22, 2018, the trading schedule for BAVA will be as follows:



Market Pre-op Un-cro Continuous Pre-clo Un-cro Post-Tra Closed Segment en ss Trading se ss de -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CPH 08:00 09:00 09:00-16:55 16:55 17:00 17:00 17:20-08: Equities 00 CCP --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Time schedule:



INET Production - January 22, 2018



INET Nordic Production change procedure and consequences



Due to the Market Segment change, order book BAVA will be flushed during post-trade (17:00 - 17:20 CET) on Friday January 19, 2018. Members need to consider re-entering these orders again on Monday January 22, 2018.



Market Model:



Related changes will be reflected in the next version of the Nasdaq Nordic Market Model, valid as of January 22, 2018.



Support:



For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:



Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Nasdaq Copenhagen



