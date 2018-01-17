SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: ISSUANCE OF AT1 CAPITAL

SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») refers to the announcement on January 16 2018.

The Bank has today issued NOK 500 million in Additional Tier 1 Capital with a perpetual tenor. One issue with first call option 5 years from the settlement date for NOK 300 million with a coupon of 3 months NIBOR +3.10 percentage points p.a. and one issue with first call option 7 years from the settlement date for NOK 200 million with a coupon of 5.00% p.a.

Settlement date is January 26 2018 and the bonds will be applied for listing on Nordic ABM.

In conjunction with the bond issues, the Bank has bought back NOK 102 million in MING65 (ISIN: NO0010682313 (https://www.stamdata.com/Issue/NO0010682313)) at a price of 101.19 and NOK 74 million in MING68 (ISIN: NO0010692494 (https://www.stamdata.com/Issue/NO0010692494)) at a price of 101.97 - both with Settlement date January 18 2018.

The new issue and the buy-back of MING65 and MING68 is approved by the FSA and the Supervisory Board of the Bank.

Danske Bank and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as arrangers for the transactions.

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN

Dep. head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, tel: 73 58 64 66

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

