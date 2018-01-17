

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $597 million, or $0.41 per share. This was up from $522 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $2.24 billion. This was up from $1.97 billion last year.



Charles Schwab earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $597 Mln. vs. $522 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $2.24 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX