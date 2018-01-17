Net Insight AB: Gearhouse Broadcast partners with Net Insight to enable Remote Production in Australia

Offering high quality video, audio and data with exceptionally low latency transport



Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that the global production service provider Gearhouse Broadcast deploys Net Insight's Remote production 2.0 solution for their Australian Remote Broadcast Centre located in Melbourne from early January 2018.

Net Insight's Remote production 2.0 enables the best-in-class and end-to-end controlled solution over any network and bandwidth, introducing efficient workflows resulting in significant resource savings for both large and small live events.

During January more than 80 feeds, including live camera, video audio, intercom and data feeds are transported between venues, the Gearhouse Broadcast's remote broadcast centre and client premises in Melbourne.

"We have selected Net Insight for their telco-endorsed and reliable high-quality remote production transport solution that we can rely on for significant live events, when nothing can go wrong," says Gavin Romanis, Business Development Director of Gearhouse Broadcast Australia. "This is the first time that JPEG2000 compression is used in Australia to transport all feeds to remotely produce a live event of such high profile and scale."

"Our joint remote production solution that we are delivering together with Gearhouse Broadcast offers next generation sports broadcast production very cost-efficiently," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "And enables them to introduce highly efficient workflows to deliver more, engaging TV content to viewers and thereby keep them as customers."

All live camera feeds are compressed using Net Insight's leading JPEG2000 compression technology and enabling cost-efficient links while reducing the bandwidth by more than 80% compared to uncompressed. At the same time, the end-to-end latency is about 150 ms, allowing a smooth operation for all involved creative crew and operators.

Net Insight 's professional services team supports Gearhouse Broadcast with offsite consulting, design and pre-configuration of the Remote production 2.0 solution and onsite support for the duration of the project in Australia.

This project will not significantly impact Net Insight's 2017-2018 revenues.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net

